Here's Why I Think Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Affinity Bancshares Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Affinity Bancshares's EPS went from US$0.27 to US$1.12 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Affinity Bancshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Affinity Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 40% to US$31m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:AFBI Earnings and Revenue History October 31st 2021

Affinity Bancshares isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$100m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Affinity Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that Affinity Bancshares insiders spent a whopping US$826k on stock in just one year, and I didn't see any selling. As if for a flower bud approaching bloom, I become an expectant observer, anticipating with hope, that something splendid is coming. It is also worth noting that it was Kenneth Lehman who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$213k, paying US$12.96 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Affinity Bancshares insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$18m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 18% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Affinity Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Affinity Bancshares's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Affinity Bancshares belongs on the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Affinity Bancshares you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Affinity Bancshares, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

