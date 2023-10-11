Here’s Why I Stopped Shopping at Amazon

Ten years ago, James Stobie made a decision that continues to attract questions from those who know about it. He decided to stop shopping on Amazon. His reason wasn’t a financial one; it was an ethical one. He doesn’t like the way Amazon does business.

“I like low prices — but ethically done,” Stobie, 49, of Portland, Ore., told GOBankingRates. “I don’t want to see workers suffer.”

Stobie specifically called out Amazon’s failure to shut down one of its Illinois warehouses during a tornado in 2021. Six people died. Although Stobie had stopped shopping at Amazon long before this, the event only enforced his decision to exclusively shop elsewhere.

“A massive company like Amazon should be able to close one plant down in an emergency and still not lose too much time on operations,” Stobie said.

These days Stobie shops more at local businesses that make an effort to do right by their employees. If someone wants to get him a gift card, he refers them to Thriftbooks.

Again, saving money isn’t exactly Stobie’s goal, which prompts the question, “How can you ditch Amazon, for whatever reason, and still get the best bang for your buck?” Let’s look at six tactics for saving money, without resorting to Amazon.

Sign Up for Loyalty and Rewards Programs

Many retailers — even tons of small, local ones — offer loyalty and rewards programs. Always sign up for these, provided they are free and don’t require you to open up a new credit card. Doing so should only take a couple minutes, but it can reap rewards (literally) for years to come.

“[These programs] typically offer great deals and sometimes special store hours, for example,” said Rob Weisberg, president of loyalty and incentives at Inmar Intelligence. “Many retailers are investing [in them] to be able to personalize offers for shoppers, so signing up and using your loyalty programs when you make purchases can help you get more relevant offers in the future.”

Use Cash-Back Apps and Browser Extensions

When shopping online, always use a cash-back app or browser extension. Rakuten is a solid choice in the space, as is Capital One Shopping.

Plug in Coupon Codes

Clipping coupons is still a thing, but for online shopping, coupon codes are where it’s at. Scouring the internet for coupon codes isn’t the best approach; instead, use an app/browser extension like RetailMeNot or Capital One Shopping, which will plug in coupon codes for you and apply one that works, if available.

Elongate Your Holiday Shopping Season

This year we have a ton of weekends around the holidays, making it one mega Black Friday occasion. Take your time and browse the best deals. Many could pop up just after Christmas, if you’re willing/able to wait.

“People are less anxious about supply chain disruptions and out-of-stock items this year, and our new research found 72% of Gen Z, 59% of millennials, 55% of Gen X and 55% of boomers will be spreading out holiday shopping across November and December as opposed to starting in the early fall like 2022,” said Brett Narlinger, SVP of Global Commerce at Blackhawk Network.

You also should know the retailers that are known for huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings. Check out Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Big Lots, to name but a few key players.

Shop in Store, Online and on Apps

So many retailers embrace an omnichannel approach, offering consumers a multitude of ways to shop and save.

“What many shoppers may not realize is that different shopping channels often feature different deals — even with the same retailers,” Narlinger said. “Taking the time to compare prices across channels and even between retailers will help your budget.”

Follow Social Media Influencers

There’s no shortage of social media influencers nowadays; while it can all get a bit noisy, following those who specialize in representing brands you like is one way to score deals.

Weisberg said, “Scope out your go-to influencers and influencers that have brand deals with your favorite brands to stay in the know on any special coupons or promotions they offer their followers or post about.”

