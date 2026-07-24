Here's Why Hyperliquid Is Now a Threat to Robinhood, Kalshi, and Polymarket

Key Points

Hyperliquid just pushed an upgrade to its outcome markets platform.

That upgrade lets anyone with enough funds create a betting market on the network.

Other prediction market providers do not have any mechanism for users to create new markets on their own.

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A decentralized crypto exchange breaking its way into prediction markets was not on many bingo cards this year, but on July 19, Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) said its HIP-4 outcome markets will soon let anyone who stakes 500,000 HYPE coins (roughly $31 million at recent prices) deploy their own event contracts, with little to no gatekeeping required.

That announcement will have a smattering of knock-on effects for at least three different competitors: Kalshi, Polymarket, and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD). Here's why those players are now under threat from Hyperliquid.

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This upgrade could send the platform's prediction markets into overdrive

HIP-4, the Hyperliquid update that added prediction market support, has been live since early May 2026. But only the network's validators could approve which markets were open for trading.

This new upgrade means that anyone can propose an outcome market, so long as it uses one of the provided templates, and as long as the deployer is willing to stake 500,000 HYPE for at least 183 days. This could be an economically appealing proposition, as deployers get to keep up to 50% of the transaction fees their markets generate. If the market botches a settlement or misses the seven-day resolution window, validators can then impose consequences by vote if they choose to do so.

The design of these permissionless outcome markets directly attacks the incumbents at their weakest point, which is their coverage of the vast number of events that could possibly be bet on via a prediction market. As those markets are self-fundable and transparently auditable, thanks to all of the transactions being visible on Hyperliquid's chain, there's a built-in incentive to create markets that aren't represented elsewhere due to restrictions.

In contrast, Polymarket's own documentation states that its "markets are created by the markets team," with its users able to suggest ideas for new listings, but not able to actually implement them. Kalshi has to shepherd every new event contract through a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) review. And Robinhood, the fintech broker, doesn't list its own prediction contracts at all; it routes the flow into KalshiEx and ForecastEx, with a recently acquired exchange meant to close that gap in 2026.

The competitive landscape is getting even more crowded than before

Hyperliquid's move coincides with the fact that prediction markets are having a moment. Q2 2026 notional volume across all prediction markets hit $113.8 billion, with June reaching an all-time high of $50.7 billion in volume. Any flow that Hyperliquid can pull is a flow that the incumbents were already planning to have to fight for. Competition is thus guaranteed; but it isn't reasonable to expect that Hyperliquid will simply be able to mop up the market as some of its evangelists have claimed.

The threat that Hyperliquid poses to Robinhood is broader than the threat it poses to the prediction market specialists.

Hyperliquid is primarily a decentralized exchange for financial derivatives. Is outcome markets are layered onto the platform via its earlier HIP-3 upgrade, with much of its footprint echoing sports betting platforms and other high-risk financial entertainment segments. It doesn't have Robinhood's huge user base or its tenure, but it's still competing in many of the same niches, and often with much lower fees for users.

In terms of fees, Hyperliquid has a feature that operates similarly to stock buybacks, which could potentially help it lure away investors' capital from Robinhood as well. Close to 99% of Hyperliquid's protocol fees are automatically routed into HYPE coin buybacks. Therefore, more on-chain volume for prediction market trades or anything else means generating more fees, which means more automated purchases of HYPE that limit its supply and causing upside pressure. Furthermore, as every prediction market deployer on its platform is required to stake 500,000 HYPE for six months, there's more than one mechanism for supply to be removed from public circulation.

The catch is that the permissionlessness of Hyperliquid's outcome markets is not as broad as the branding implies.

Market templates are still controlled by validators, which caps how fast the network can recreate Polymarket's political outcome markets catalog or Kalshi's sports book, and the big outlay of 500,000 HYPE coins for staking will filter out most of the potential market deployers. Plus, there's another catch: Hyperliquid isn't available for users in the U.S., so it can't directly compete for market share there.

If Hyperliquid's validators approve templates for sports, politics, and macroeconomic data over the next two quarters, and three or four serious deployers stake in, HIP-4 will become a real problem for the incumbents. Until then, it's just another tailwind for Hyperliquid's price.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.