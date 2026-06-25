Here's Why Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed at $0.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -11.14% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

The stock of company has fallen by 39.33% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.39 million, reflecting a 363.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $8.03 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.77% and +293.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.32% lower. Humacyte, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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