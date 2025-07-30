Here's Why HudBay Minerals (HBM) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, HudBay Minerals (HBM) closed at $9.17, marking a -7% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

The mining company's stock has dropped by 7.24% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 13, 2025. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $495.34 million, reflecting a 16.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.76 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, signifying shifts of +58.33% and +11.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.73% higher within the past month. HudBay Minerals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HudBay Minerals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.78.

It is also worth noting that HBM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.