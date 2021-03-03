Here's Why HubSpot Stock Soared 38% Higher in February

What happened

Shares of customer-relationship management software company HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) soared 38.4% higher in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company started the month by acquiring content company The Hustle. But the real news is its full-year 2020 financial results, which blew away Wall Street's expectations.

So what

News of HubSpot's acquisition of The Hustle first broke early in February, but wasn't officially confirmed until later in the month. HubSpot's management has observed that many of its customers find it through media like videos and podcasts. By acquiring The Hustle (reportedly for $27 million), it hopes to leverage its content to drive new customer acquisition.

Image source: Getty Images.

Acquiring new customers is something HubSpot did particularly well in 2020. Toward the end of the year, the company surpassed 100,000 customers, translating to 42% year-over-year growth. This strong growth helped HubSpot beat expectations when it reported full-year financial results on Feb. 11. Full-year revenue increased 31% from 2019 to $883 million and the company is now generating recurring revenue at a rate of over $1 billion annually.

Now what

Unlike many companies, HubSpot management offered guidance for 2021. It expects full-year revenue of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion, which would represent 31% to 32% year-over-year revenue growth -- a slight acceleration from 2020. Given how well it's executed so far and how strong guidance is, it's not surprising to see this growth stock deliver market-beating gains in February.

10 stocks we like better than HubSpot

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HubSpot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends HubSpot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.