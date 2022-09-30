Here's Why H&R Block (HRB) Stock Gained 70.3% in the Past Year

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. HRB have rallied 70.3% in the past year against the industry’s plunge of 21.6%.

Reasons for Upside

H&R Block has a five-year strategy in place, known as Block Horizons. The strategy is focused on using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation. The strategy aims at building strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors, developing Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked, and making taxation faster and more personalized through integrating human expertise with digital tools.

Block Horizons is expected to help HRB deliver sustainable revenues and operating profit growth, improve return on investments, and maintain a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

H&R Block has a consistent track record of returning capital to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. HRB paid out $195.1 million, $204.9 million and $205.5 million as dividends in the fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

It repurchased shares worth $191.3 million, $256.2 million and $189.9 million, respectively, in fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019. Such moves underline HRB’s commitment to creating value for its shareholders and instill its confidence in its business. These not only buoy investors’ optimism on the stock but also bolster the earnings per share.



Favorable Estimate Revision

Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 8.3% to $3.78 per share in the past 90 days.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

H&R Block currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider some other top-ranked stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. CAR has an expected earnings growth rate of 109.1% for 2022.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

ADP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

ADP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.





