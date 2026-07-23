Here's Why Honeywell Shares Popped Higher Today

Key Points

Honeywell exceeded expectations in all business segments.

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance for sales, margins, and EPS, and its strong short-cycle orders signal ongoing industrial sector recovery.

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Shares in Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) rose by as much as 7.4% in early trading today on the back of an excellent set of results that completely surprised investors and further supported the idea that the industrial sector is firmly in recovery mode in 2026.

Honeywell surprises the market

In a nutshell, Honeywell Technologies beat revenue and earnings expectations across all three of its segments; namely, building automation, process automation and technology, and industrial automation in its second quarter. In addition, management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for organic sales, profit margin, and earnings per share.

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Moreover, readers should note that the previous guidance was issued in early June, ahead of the Honeywell Aerospace spinoff. This indicates a recent strengthening of its business, which is giving management cause for confidence.

Key highlights from the full-year 2026 guidance update on the earnings report:

Organic sales growth expected to be 3%-4% compared to prior guidance for 2%-3%

Segment margin expected to be 20.1%-20.5% compared to prior guidance for 19.8%-20.3%

Adjusted EPS expected to be $8.05-$8.35 compared to prior guidance for $7.90-$8.30

Why Honeywell raised guidance

Discussing the reasons why Honeywell raised guidance so soon after the June update, CEO Vimal Kapur noted that " Orders grew 16% organically with broad-based demand across all segments, resulting in a 9% increase in ending backlog. Notably, short-cycle orders grew double-digit across all segments."

The pickup in short-cycle orders is particularly interesting, as it implies continued momentum in the industrial sector through 2026, with the Institute for Supply Management Purchasing Managers' Index having indicated growth in every month in 2026. It also suggests the negative impact of the conflict in Iran hasn't derailed the manufacturing recovery this year as yet.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Honeywell Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.