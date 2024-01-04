Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Willis Towers (WTW) Now

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW has been favored by investors on the back of growing healthcare premiums, increased consulting work and software sales, strategic buyouts and effective capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $16.08 per share, indicating a 13.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 5.2% higher revenues of $9.97 billion.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Willis Towers currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 3.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 1.4% in the past year.



Business Tailwinds

The Health, Wealth & Career segment is expected to gain from higher demand for products and advisory work, new client appointments and growing healthcare premiums. Increased consulting work, strong client demand for talent and compensation products and employee engagement offerings are also likely to add to the upside.



The Corporate Risk and Broking segment is expected to gain from double-digit growth across the global lines of business, notably in Aerospace, Natural Resources and FINEX, improved client retention as well as strong contributions from both construction and M&A solutions. Increased software sales and advisory work should continue to drive the Insurance Consulting and Technology business.



Willis Towers’ growth strategy focuses on core opportunities with the highest growth and returns. The broker innovated and developed its offerings in markets and boosted its abilities in faster-growth markets. Strategic buyouts add to the upside apart from expanding its geographical footprint, increasing capabilities and strengthening its portfolio.



The company has been improving its liquidity while maintaining a solid balance sheet. WTW has sufficient cash reserves to meet its short-term debt obligations. Looking beyond 2023, Willis Towers expects the free cash flow margin to increase due to improved cash conversion in TRANZACT business and the abatement of transformation-related spend. This expansion in free cash flow margin, on top of expected organic revenue growth, should drive strong long-term growth in free cash flow.



A solid balance sheet and steady cash flow are expected to help the company engage in capital deployment for buybacks, dividend payouts, debt repayments, acquisitions and investments that drive and support growth.



The company remains committed to enhancing its shareholders’ value. With a 2.4% hike in dividend in February 2023, its dividend witnessed an eight-year (2016-2023) CAGR of nearly 7.2%.



WTW remains focused on deploying excess capital and cash flow into share repurchases. With a solid financial position, it intends to continue to reward its shareholders, technology and new business opportunities and pursue opportunistic mergers and acquisitions.

