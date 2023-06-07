Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Sun Life (SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s SLF focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses and strong financial position makes it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.

Earnings Surprise History

Sun Life has a decent track record of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last trailing four quarters, the average being 9.63%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Sun Life currently caries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, the stock has gained 8.9%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 4.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.07 per share, suggesting growth of 6.7% year over year. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 8%.

Business Tailwinds

Sun Life remains well-poised for growth, riding on premier asset management franchises at MFS and SLC Management as well as leading wealth and insurance market positions in Canada. Also, the shift toward more capital-light businesses in the United States as well as an established presence in attractive markets in Asia should benefit the insurer in the long run.



Asia sales are expected to gain from growth in mutual fund sales in India, money market sales in the Philippines and the Hong Kong pension business.



The Canada business is likely to gain from business growth, higher new business gains and experience-related items. Higher individual participating life insurance sales and higher large case group benefits sales in Sun Life Health should benefit Insurance sales.



The life insurer is improving its business mix and thus shifting its growth focus toward products that park lower capital and offer more predictable earnings, such as mutual funds and group benefits. Eyeing a place among the top five players, the company is also growing its voluntary benefits business.



Sun Life Investment Management fosters its investment capabilities in private fixed income, mortgages and real estate by investing in pension plans and other institutional investors. This development further strengthens the company’s Asset Management pillar, which provides a higher return on equity (ROE), lower capital and lower volatility and has the potential for an earnings upside.



The company’s capital position remains strong, with Sun Life Assurance’s Minimum Continuing Capital and Surplus Requirements ratio of 148% at first-quarter end. Its capital and cash positions remain healthy and along with a low leverage ratio provide flexibility and opportunity for further capital deployment. Sun Life targets minimum cash and other liquid assets at the holding company of $500 million.



Sun Life targets dividend payout ratio in the range of 40-50%. The life insurer also repurchases shares, reflecting its strong cash and capital generation in its businesses. SLF remains focused on improving ROE and retention of flexibility for future growth opportunities.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the life insurance industry are Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL and Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS. While Reinsurance Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Kinsale Capital and Axis Capital carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $17.74 and $17.99, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.9% and 1.4%, respectively.



Reinsurance Group has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 56.92%. In the past year, RGA has gained 13.8%.



Kinsale Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last trailing four quarters, the average being 14.77%. In the past year, KNSL has gained 53.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $10.37 and $12.41, indicating a year-over-year increase of 32.9% and 19.6%, respectively.



RLI Corp.’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 43.50%. In the past year, RLI Corp. has gained 10.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 2.9% and 0.2% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.