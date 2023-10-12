Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for First American (FAF) Now

First American Financial Corporation FAF has been gaining momentum on the back of higher interest rates in cash and investment portfolio, improved agent premiums, stronger net realized investment gain and effective capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First American’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.53 per share, indicating a 27.42% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 8.9% higher revenues of $6.86 billion.

Earnings Surprise History

First American has a decent surprise history, beating earnings estimates in each of the last six quarters.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 0.2% and 2% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

First American currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 15% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 20.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

First American has a VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

The Title Insurance and Services business of First American is expected to gain momentum from improved agent premiums, higher direct premiums and escrow fees, increased domestic residential purchase and commercial transactions.



Higher operating revenues in the home warranty business and stronger net realized investment gain in both the home warranty and property and casualty businesses should drive the Specialty Insurance business.



A higher number of closed orders, an increase in average revenue per order, a solid performance of the commercial market, as well as improved direct premium and escrow fees from favorable refinance are likely to drive revenue growth. Higher demand for title information products in data and analytics and commercial and loss mitigation business lines should also add to the upside.



FAF has been focusing on strategic initiatives to strengthen its product offerings and core business. The company pursued small title agency buyouts in the regions that it identifies as growth markets.



Net investment income has been an important component of the company’s top-line growth. Net investment income surged nearly three-fold in the first half of 2023, riding on higher short-term interest rates in the company’s cash and investment portfolio and improved escrow and tax-deferred property exchange balances. Higher earnings on investments associated with the insurer’s deferred compensation plan also contributed to the increase.



Given a strong operational performance, the company engages in shareholder-friendly moves. In August 2023, First American raised its dividend by 2%. The insurer’s quarterly dividend payment witnessed a seven-year (2016-2023) CAGR of 9.3%. These make the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



The company also engages in share buybacks. The board has increased the size of its share repurchase plan from $300 million to $600 million. FAF maintains a stock repurchase plan with authorization up to $400 million, of which $241.2 million remained as of Jun 30, 2023.

