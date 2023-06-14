Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG is a leading upstream energy player. For 2023 and 2024, the firm has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past seven days.

Factors Working in Favor

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading at more than the $70 per barrel mark again, is highly favorable for upstream operations. EOG Resources, a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is thus well-placed to capitalize on the promising business scenario. It has an estimated 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook.

EOG Resources is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders. Since transitioning to premium drilling, the company has returned significant cash to stockholders. With the employment of premium drilling, EOG will be able to reduce its cash operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent, thereby aiding its bottom line.

Risks

Rising lease and well-operating costs are hurting the company’s bottom line. Also, increasing transportation costs are reducing its profit.

Being an exploration and production company, EOG’s business is highly exposed to extreme volatility in oil and gas prices.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked players in the energy space include Enterprise Products Partners EPD, PHX MINERALS INC. PHX and Eni SpA E. While Enterprise Products sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PHX MINERALS and Eni carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Enterprise Products has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices. It generates stable fee-based revenues from its extensive pipeline network that spreads across more than 50,000 miles, transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil petrochemicals and refined products.

The royalty interest production figures of PHX MINERALS, for the last four reported figures, are depicting significant improvement. With new wells coming online in the prolific Haynesville Shale and Bakken plays, PHX MINERALS is witnessing a production increase in royalty volumes.

Eni is a leading integrated energy player. By mid-century, Eni has a goal to achieve carbon neutrality, which is quite encouraging. In the past 30 days, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for this year.

