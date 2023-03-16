Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Eni (E) Stock Right Now

Eni SpA E has gained 15.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude is trading around the $67-per-barrel mark, highlighting a substantial improvement. The positive trajectory in oil prices is a boon for Eni’s upstream operations.

For 2023, Eni expects a total hydrocarbon production of 1.63-1.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBoe/d), indicating an increase from the 1.61 MMBoe/d reported in 2022. Coupled with higher oil prices, increased production will boost the company’s bottom line.

In 2022, Eni added about 750 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) of discovered resources to its reserve base. The significant discoveries amid soaring oil prices are pretty compelling. The company expects to discover exploration resources of 700 MMBoe this year. The developments will boost Eni’s organic growth and cash flow generation.

Eni’s commitment to the energy transition is commendable. It has an ambitious plan of reaching 60 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity by 2050. Eni’s integration of its retail and renewable power business, Plenitude, reflects its strong focus on capitalizing on the mounting demand for renewables and green energy products.

Eni’s response to the global energy crisis was a key driver of the Eni gas business’ performance. In 2022, the company’s gas business earned €2.1 billion before interest and taxes, as Eni replaced Russia flows with supplies from countries where it operates.

Eni’s efforts to reward its shareholders are commendable. Benefitting from the rising commodity prices, the company announced a share buyback plan of €2.2 billion for the year. Eni increased its 2023 annual dividend to €0.94 per share, indicating a 7% hike from 2022. The company intends to return 25-30% of annual cash flow to shareholders through these methods.

Risks

Compared with the composite stocks belonging to the industry, Eni’s balance sheet has more debt exposure. As of Dec 31, Eni had long-term debt of €19,374 million, with cash and cash equivalents of €10,155 million. As such, leverage remains a key area of concern for the company.

