Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ConocoPhillips (COP) Now

ConocoPhillips COP is a leading upstream energy firm in the world on the basis of production and reserves. Currently, the firm carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Factors Working in Favor

West Texas Intermediate crude price, trading at more than $70 per barrel, is extremely favorable for upstream activities. Being a leading exploration and production company globally, ConocoPhillips is well-positioned to capitalize on handsome crude prices. It has a strong footprint in prolific oil-rich plays like the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and Bakken, brightening the company’s production outlook. For 2023, ConocoPhillips expects production at 1.78 to 1.80 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBoE/D), suggesting an improvement from 1.74 MMBoE/D for 2022.

COP is strongly focused on returning capital to shareholders. Last year, the upstream firm returned as high as $15 billion to shareholders. The company employed a three-tier framework that comprised $5.7 billion in cash distributions through the ordinary dividend and variable return of cash route, while the remaining $9.3 billion was distributed through share repurchases.

ConocoPhillips is currently paying a dividend yield of 2.03%, higher than 1.98% yield of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Risks

Being an upstream energy player, the overall operations of the company are strongly exposed to volatility in oil and natural gas prices. Moreover, increasing production and operating expenses are hurting its bottom line.

