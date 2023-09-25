Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for CNA Financial (CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Corporation CNA has been in investors' good books on the back of strong rate, higher income from limited partnership, improved net earned premium and sufficient liquidity.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $4.33 and $4.44, indicating 12.7% and 2.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure, driven by 8.9% and 2.8% higher revenues of $11.44 billion and $11.77 billion, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA Financial’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 1.2% and 0.4% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

CNA Financial has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in six of the last seven quarters and missed in one.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CNA Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 11.5% compared with the industry’s increase of 30.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

In the second quarter of 2023, CNA Financial’s trailing 12-month ROE expanded 380 basis points (bps) to 13.1%. The core ROE expanded 180 bps to 10.4% in the first half of 2023. ROE reflects the insurer’s efficiency in using shareholders’ funds.

Style Score

CNA Financial has a favorable VGM Score of B. The VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

CNA Financial remains well-poised to gain from a rise in new businesses, strong rate, lower net catastrophe losses, improved non-catastrophe current accident year underwriting results and higher net earned premium, which contribute to premium growth across its Specialty, Commercial and International segments.



Net investment income should gain from fixed-income securities and other investments as well as a rise in income from limited partnership and common stock investments. Fixed income continues to benefit from favorable reinvestment yields and strong operating cash flows. CNA Financial’s fixed-income investment strategy with highest allocations to diversified investment grade corporates as well as highly rated municipal securities should support investment results.



CNA has been able to maintain underlying combined ratio below 95 for straight 13 quarters. Through targeted portfolio management strategies, the company made significant progress in successfully repositioning the portfolio underwritten via Lloyd’s syndicate in its effort to improve the overall underwriting results of its international operation.



The company has a solid balance sheet with capital remaining above the target levels required for all ratings. Cash flow from P&C underwriting activities and fixed-income investments remained very strong, reflecting continued excellent underwriting and fixed-income results.



Robust balance sheet and cash flows enable CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. CNA’s quarterly dividend payment has witnessed a 10-year (2013-2023) CAGR of 7.7%. On the back of a disciplined execution, denoted by strong underwriting results and confidence in future earnings performances, the company hiked its dividend over the past couple of years.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF. While Arch Capital and Axis Capital sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Cincinnati Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arch Capital has a decent history of delivering earnings surprises in each of the last four quarters, the average being 26.83%. In the past year, ACGL has rallied 94.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 7% and 6.5% north, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.



Axis Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 9.75%. In the past year, AXS has gained 18.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS’ 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $8.41 and $9.31, indicating a year-over-year increase of 44.7% and 10.7%, respectively.



Cincinnati Financial has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 25.25%. In the past year, CINF has gained 18.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $5 and $5.88, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17.9% and 17.6%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.