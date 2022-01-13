Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Chubb Limited (CB) Stock

Chubb Limited CB is well-poised for growth, driven by double-digit commercial P&C rate increases, expanding underwriting margins and solid capital position.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb's 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $14.14, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 0.9% north in the past seven days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

Chubb has a decent earnings surprise history, beating estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 10.60%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has rallied 26.9% compared with the industry’s increase of 20.9%.

Style Score

Chubb has a favorable VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

Being the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty (P&C) insurer, Chubb continues to witness robust premium revenue growth globally. We expect the momentum to continue, driven by its commercial businesses, double-digit commercial P&C rate increases and expanding underwriting margins, new business and strong renewal retentions.



Riding on higher income received from private equity partnerships and increased dividends on public equities, CB’s net investment income is likely to increase in the long run. Chubb continues to expect the quarterly run rate to be approximately $900 million.



This insurer is highly rated by the rating agencies for its financial strength. Its capital position was $74.4 billion at third-quarter end. In the first nine months of 2021, operating cash flow remained strong at $8.5 billion. In its effort to manage risk on both sides of its balance sheet, Chubb maintains underwriting discipline, manages exposure accumulations and invests assets conservatively.



Chubb has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Its current dividend yield of 1.6% is better than the industry average of 0.3%. This makes the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. In the first nine months of 2021, it returned over $5 billion that included almost $4 billion in share repurchases and dividends of over $1 billion. At present, CB is left with $3.5 billion under its authorization.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance market include Fidelity National Financial FNF, Hallmark Financial Services HALL and ProAssurance PRA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fidelity National’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 38.18%. In the past year, FNF has gained 40.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fidelity National’s 2022 earnings has moved 4.6% north in the past 60 days.



The bottom line of Hallmark Financial surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average being 53.62%.



In the past year, Hallmark Financial has rallied 29.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 60% north in the past 60 days.



ProAssurance’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 233.34%. In the past year, PRA has gained 25.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ProAssurance’s 2022 earnings has moved 5.3% north in the past 60 days.

