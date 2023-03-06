Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for AmEx (AXP) Stock Now

American Express Company AXP is well-poised to grow on the back of improving international business, strategic acquisitions, bringing new customers and investments in digital technology. The ongoing recovery in travel-related spending in the international markets is a major tailwind for AmEx.

AmEx — with a market cap of $133.3 billion — is a diversified financial services company, offering charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. Courtesy of solid prospects, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining in your portfolio at the moment.

The Trend in Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP’s current-year earnings is pegged at $11.24 per share, indicating 14.1% year-over-year growth. The stock has witnessed three upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction.

The consensus mark for current-year revenues stands at $61.1 billion, suggesting a 15.6% rise from the prior-year reported number. In the long-term, the company foresees revenue growth of more than 10% and earnings growth in the mid-teens.

Earnings Surprise History

American Express beat on earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 4.5%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Key Markers

AmEx’s market share in the international market, except in the United Kingdom, is comparatively low, giving the company ample development opportunity ahead. The company is expected to register rapid growth from employing its success formula from the domestic market in recovering economies around the globe.

With its expanding footprint in theglobal marketand capturing the younger demographic, the company’s network volumes are bound to increase. Its network volumes jumped 12% year over year to $413.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, thanks to rising spending levels.

The company’s tailored card products for small and mid-sized enterprises put it above competitors. Also, AXP is expected to keep investing in technology, which positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for digital payments.

Last year, the company highlighted its intention of boosting technology-related hiring. While other companies were cutting jobs due to economic uncertainty, AmEx’s rapid tech hiring reflects its confidence in its capabilities to navigate through any downturns and the business’ resilience.

AmEx’s measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are noteworthy. Owing to its solid capital position, the company returned $4.9 billion to its shareholders in 2022. Further, it intends to hike dividends by 15% to 60 cents per share, starting from the first quarter of 2023.

Key Risks

However, there are a few factors that might hinder the stock’s growth.

Rising expenses are putting pressure on its margins. The increase in reward expenses and card member services will weigh on the bottom line. Last year, expenses jumped 24% year over year.

Also, AXP’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15.6X is higher than 11.8X of the industry, making it a little expensive at the current level. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive AmEx’s growth in the long term.

