Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Allegion (ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc ALLE is gaining from operational performance, technological expertise, innovation capabilities and strong price realization strategies despite adversities from the high cost of sales and foreign exchange headwinds. Stable end markets and steady demand are also aiding the company.

What’s Aiding ALLE?

Business Strength: ALLE’s Allegion Americas segment is benefiting from strength in non-residential, residential and electronics end markets. The Access Technologies acquisition also bodes well for the segment. The segment’s revenues increased 32.4% in the first six months of 2023. Accretive pricing policies to curb inflationary pressures, coupled with productivity gains and investments, are other tailwinds for the company.



Accretive Acquisitions: Acquired assets are strengthening ALLE’s top line. The company acquired Plano Group through one of its subsidiaries in January 2023. The acquisition expanded ALLE’s Interflex portfolio and AWFM business with new capabilities in SaaS models and recurring revenue solutions. In July 2022, Allegion acquired Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s Access Technologies Business. With this buyout, the company has been able to enhance its access, egress and access control solutions offerings. In the second quarter of 2023, acquisitions boosted ALLE’s sales by 12.5%.



Shareholder-Friendly Policies: Allegion’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases are noteworthy. The company’s dividend payments totaled $143.9 million in 2022. ALLE bought back 0.5 million shares for $61 million in the same period. Dividends paid out totaled $79.3 million in the first six months of 2023, reflecting an increase of 10.9% from the previous year’s level. In February 2023, the company announced a 10% hike in its quarterly dividend rate, which now stands at 45 cents per share.



In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should hold on to the Allegion stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 3.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research

