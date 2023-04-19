Here's Why Hold Strategy is Appropriate for AXIS Capital (AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS has been gaining momentum on the back of increases in lines of business, new business growth, continued strong retentions, accelerated digitalization and prudent capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXIS Capital’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.38 per share, indicating a 27% increase from the year-ago reported figure of 10.8% higher revenues of $5.8 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $8.50 per share, indicating a 15.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 5.1% higher revenues of $6.18 billion.

The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 5%.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 has moved 0.9% north in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

AXS has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, with the average being 5.70%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

AXIS Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has rallied 5% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

AXIS Capital’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 12.7%, expanded 290 basis points year over year. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

The property and casualty insurer remains poised to gain from the repositioning of the portfolio and markets offering profitable growth, lower volatility, strong market presence, better pricing as well as margin expansion. Pricing improved in virtually every line of business, with many lines continuing to witness strong double-digit increases. AXIS Capital expects disciplined pricing to persist in both insurance and reinsurance in 2023.



The Insurance segment should continue to gain from favorable market conditions, increased new business opportunities, rate increases on renewal and continued strong retentions.



The Reinsurance segment is expected to benefit from increases in accident and health, motor, catastrophe and credit and surety lines. It will also gain from increases in liability and professional lines owing to premium adjustments, primarily related to favorable market conditions, new business growth and increased rates on business in North America and Global Markets.



The insurance industry has been witnessing accelerated digitalization. AXS has made investments in technology that help in the effective usage of data, aid higher-value processes and activities, support new lines of business and enable efficient operations.



AXIS Capital has an impressive dividend history, boasting one of the highest dividend yields among its peers. It hiked dividends for the last 18 years at an eight-year CAGR (2015 – 2022) of 5.3%, driven by solid earnings. Its dividend yield is currently 3%, way above the industry average of 0.3%.



The insurer also has a $100 million share buyback program through 2023 under its authorization.

