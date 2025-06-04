Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Xylem Stock Right Now

Xylem Inc. XYL is benefiting from solid momentum in the Measurement & Control Solutions segment, driven by robust demand for advanced technology solutions like smart metering and other applications. The Water Infrastructure segment is witnessing strength in the transport application business, supported by increased infrastructure projects in the United States. Recovery in the Applied Water segment, driven by higher demand for building solutions applications, also holds promise.



Exiting first-quarter 2025, the company’s backlog totaled $5.1 billion, backed by strength across utilities, industrial and building solutions end markets. For 2025, Xylem expects to generate revenues of $8.7-$8.8 billion, indicating an increase of 1-2% on a year-over-year basis.



The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. For instance, in December 2024, XYL completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Idrica. The inclusion of Idrica’s technology expanded growth opportunities for Xylem and enabled it to penetrate new markets and deliver intelligent solutions to its customers.



Also, it completed the buyout of Evoqua (in May 2023), a mission-critical water treatment solutions and services provider. Evoqua’s advanced water and wastewater treatment capabilities and exposure to key industrial markets complement XYL’s portfolio of solutions across the water cycle. Acquisitions contributed $786 million to the company’s total revenues in 2024.



Management remains focused on rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts. For instance, in the first quarter 2025, Xylem paid dividends of $98 million and repurchased shares worth $12.9 million. Also, in February 2025, the company hiked its dividend rate by 11%.

XYL’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past month, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 4% compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth.



Despite the positives, Xylem’s high debt levels may raise its financial obligations and drain profitability. It exited the first quarter with long-term debt of $1.97 billion. Considering its high debt level, its cash and cash equivalents of $1.06 billion do not look impressive.



The company has been dealing with escalating operating costs and expenses. After witnessing a surge of 15.1% year over year in 2024, its cost of revenues increased 1.6% in the first quarter. Also, in 2024, its selling, general and administrative expenses surged 8.8% due to additional operational expenditure from the acquisition of Evoqua.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FSS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Signal’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.6%.



H2O America HTO currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. HTO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for HTO’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.4%.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ATR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s 2025 earnings has increased 5.4%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H2O America (HTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.