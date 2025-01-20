Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Imperial Oil Stock for Now

Imperial Oil Limited IMO, a key player in Canada's energy sector, has long been a cornerstone in the exploration, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. With a diverse portfolio that spans upstream exploration, downstream refining and a growing chemical segment, Imperial Oil stands out not only for its integral role in the energy landscape of Canada but also for its position within the global energy market as a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM.

The company’s expansive operations, from oil sands extraction to refining and chemical production, make it an important player in Canada’s oil and gas industry, providing critical resources that drive economic growth and energy infrastructure across North America.

Given its scale and importance, IMO is closely watched by investors. While the company has several strengths, there are also potential risks that investors should consider before making decisions. Let us explore the key drivers behind Imperial Oil stock’s strength and the potential red flags that could impact its performance.

What is Favoring IMO Stock?

Strong Financial Performance: Imperial Oil is in great financial shape with third-quarter 2024 net income hitting C$1.24 billion, a 9.2% increase from the previous quarter. The company also showed solid operational performance, generating C$1 billion in free cash flow, proving it can deliver strong returns even when commodity prices are unpredictable.

Production Growth & Operational Efficiency: The 2025 outlook indicates upstream production to grow to 433,000-456,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, supported by advancements at Kearl and Cold Lake. Strategic initiatives, such as the Leming redevelopment project utilizing steam-assisted gravity drainage technology, are expected to optimize resource extraction and ensure sustainable output growth.

Strathcona Renewable Diesel Project: The renewable diesel project at Strathcona, expected to start in mid-2025, will contribute to Imperial’s low-carbon product offerings. By leveraging locally sourced feedstocks, this initiative aligns with evolving regulatory frameworks and consumer preferences for sustainable energy.

Integrated Business Model: IMO’s integrated operations, spanning upstream production, refining and marketing offer stability by diversifying revenue streams. For investors, this reduces exposure to volatility in any single segment, ensuring more consistent returns.

IMO Outperforms Oil Sector and Peers: IMO’s share price has significantly outperformed both the Zacks Oil and Energy sector and the Canadian Integrated Oil and Gas sub-industry. Over the past year, IMO saw a 24.1% increase in its share price, surpassing the sector and the sub-industry’s growth of 15.9% and 11.9%, respectively. Compared with its peers, including Suncor Energy SU and Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, IMO is leading the way in performance at the same time.

Reviewing 1-Year Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Potential Risks for IMO Stock

Commodity Price Volatility: Despite strong operational performance, Imperial Oil’s profitability is closely tied to fluctuations in oil and gas prices. A drop in commodity prices could significantly impact its revenues and cash flows, creating uncertainty for investors.

Operational Disruptions: Planned maintenance at key refineries, including Strathcona, could cause short-term disruptions in 2025. While essential for long-term efficiency, these disruptions may negatively affect quarterly results and investor sentiment.

Limited Diversification: Although Imperial is investing in renewable energy projects, its overall revenue stream is still heavily reliant on traditional oil and gas. This lack of diversification exposes IMO to increased risk as the global energy transition accelerates.

Capital Spending Pressure: With capital expenditures projected at C$1.9-C$2.1 billion in 2025, there is a risk that a downturn in commodity prices could strain cash flows, limiting the flexibility to pursue other strategic initiatives or adjust to changing market conditions.

Intense Competition: The energy sector is highly competitive, with global giants also transitioning toward renewable energy. IMO may face challenges in maintaining its market share while managing costs and meeting sustainability goals.

Verdict for IMO Stock

IMO has shown strong financial results with third-quarter 2024 net income growing 9.2% quarter over quarter, reaching C$1.24 billion and free cash flow hitting C$1 billion. The company’s 2025 production growth outlook and strategic initiatives, like the Strathcona Renewable Diesel Project, position it well to benefit from traditional and low-carbon energy markets. Its integrated business model provides stability, reducing reliance on any single segment.

However, IMO’s dependence on oil and gas means it remains vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations, which could affect the company’s profitability. Additionally, the planned capital expenditures for 2025 could strain financial resources if market conditions turn unfavorable. With these factors in mind, while IMO shows potential, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.