Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Honeywell Stock Right Now

Honeywell International Inc. HON is benefiting from strength in its commercial aviation original equipment and aftermarket businesses, as strength in air travel continues. Pickup in air travel has been a positive as the increased usage of aircraft spurs spending on parts and products that the company provides. Strength in its defense and space business, supported by stable U.S. and international defense spend volumes, has also been driving its Aerospace segment’s performance. For 2024, it expects organic sales in the Aerospace segment to be up in the low double digits.



Solid demand for its building products and solutions, led by increasing building projects, will likely be beneficial for the Building Automation segment. For 2024, it anticipates that the segment’s organic sales will grow in the low single digits with strong margin performance. For 2024, HON expects overall revenues to be in the $39.1-$39.7 billion range while organic revenues expected to be up 5-6% on a year-over-year basis.



The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. In September 2024, Honeywell acquired CAES Systems from private equity firm Advent. The transaction will augment its defense technology offerings across various domains, including land, sea, air and space. In June 2024, it acquired Carrier’s Global Access Solutions business for an all-cash deal of $4.95 billion. This acquisition will position HON to become a leading provider of security solutions for the digital age.



Also, in July 2024, the company inked a deal to acquire Air Products’ liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment business for $1.81 billion in cash. Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2024.



HON remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payouts and share buybacks. For instance, in the first half of 2024, it paid out dividends of $1.4 billion and repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion. Also, the quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 5% in September 2023.

HON Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 10.7% compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth.



However, the company has been witnessing weakness in the warehouse and workflow solutions businesses due to lower demand for projects, which has been affecting the Industrial Automation segment's performance. Also, the weakened demand for personal protective equipment within the sensing and safety technologies business is worrisome. In second-quarter 2024, the Industrial Automation segment’s sales declined 8% on a year-over-year basis.



Also, high debt levels remain a major concern for the company. For instance, Honeywell exited the second quarter with long-term debt of $20.9 billion, higher than $16.6 billion at 2023-end. Also, interest expenses and other financial charges in the quarter remained high at $250 million.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Vector Group Ltd. VGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



VGR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vector Group’s 2024 earnings has increased 5.2%.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.3%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’ 2024 earnings has increased 2.9%.



Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CSL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.3%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for CSL’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.7%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.