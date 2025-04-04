Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for EOG Resources Stock Now

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG, a leading exploration and production company, has witnessed two upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 and 2026 each in the past 30 days.

Factors Working in Favor of EOG

West Texas Intermediate crude is trading higher than the $60 per barrel mark, which is still favorable for upstream operations. EOG Resources, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is well-placed to capitalize on the advantageous business scenario. It has significant undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EOG Resources is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders. Since transitioning to premium drilling, the company has returned significant cash to its stockholders. The firm has a rich history of dividend payments. It has never suspended or lowered its dividend, even during business turmoil, reflecting solid underlying business.

With the employment of premium drilling, EOG will be able to reduce its cash operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent, aiding its bottom line.

EOG’s Vulnerability to Oil Price Volatility

However, being an upstream energy player, the company’s overall operations are exposed to oil and natural gas price volatility. Some other exploration and production players that are also exposed to commodity price volatility are ConocoPhillips COP, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and Matador Resources Company MTDR.

ConocoPhillips has secured a solid production outlook thanks to its decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. The resource base represents COP’s strong footprint in prolific acres in the United States, comprising Eagle Ford shale, the Permian Basin and Bakken shale.

Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, has reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, FANG will likely continue witnessing increased production volumes.

Matador Resources is a well-known exploration and production company with a strong footprint in the prolific Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the oil-rich Delaware Basin. For 2025, MTDR is likely to see earnings growth of 10%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.