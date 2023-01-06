Here's Why Hold is an Apt Strategy for EverQuote (EVER) Now

EverQuote, Inc.’s EVER solid performance in automotive and other insurance marketplace verticals, revenue growth within the health direct-to-consumer agency and higher consumer traffic make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.

Earnings Surprise History

EverQuote has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 40.50%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

EverQuote currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past six months period, the stock has gained 57.2%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Tailwinds

EverQuote's top line has been increasing over the years owing to the solid performance of automotive and other insurance marketplace verticals.



EverQuote also remains focused on rapidly expanding into new verticals. Non-auto insurance revenues are likely to gain from strong execution in the health insurance vertical and specifically from direct-to-consumer agency policy sales.



Growth in overall consumer quote requests should benefit EverQuote as it reflects the insurer’s success in generating consumer traffic and the potential to increase the share of insurance-shopping consumers.



Variable marketing margin (VMM) is likely to gain from strong revenue growth within the health direct-to-consumer agency during the annual health open enrollment period. This is expected to drive an improvement in VMM operating point for the business.



Increasing consumer traffic, higher quote request volume and innovating advertiser products and services will continue to boost revenues.



EverQuote boasts a debt-free balance sheet with cash balance improving over the last three years. The insurer aims to meet any future debt service obligations with the existing cash and cash equivalents and cash flows from operations, which are expected to be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 12 months, without considering liquidity available from the revolving line of credit.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are Allianz SE ALIZY, MGIC Investment Corporation MTG and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL. While Allianz sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MGIC Investment and Kinsale Capital carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Allianz’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 12.96%. In the last six months period, the insurer has gained 21.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIZY’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.8% north in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allianz’s 2023 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increase of 47.2%.



MGIC Investment’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 36.34%. In the last six months period, MTG stock has gained 0.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 30 days.



Kinsale Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 15.16%. In the last six months period, KNSL has gained 11.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2023 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 22.4%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allianz SE (ALIZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.