Here's Why Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Fell More Than Broader Market

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) ended the recent trading session at $59.15, demonstrating a -5.75% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 3, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.09, showcasing a 50% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $581.61 million, reflecting a 44.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.6 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating changes of +122.22% and +59.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 105.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.64, so one might conclude that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HIMS has a PEG ratio of 4.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

