Here's Why Hibbett (HIBB) is Marching Ahead of the Industry

Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB has been putting up robust show on improved traffic in stores and the website owing to pent-up customer demand. Driven by this, the company reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines improved year over year. Encouragingly, management issued a favorable guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.



Additionally, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 30.5% in the past three months, outperforming the industry and the Retail-Wholesale sector's growth of 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.



That said, let’s delve into the factors that make Hibbett a promising bet.

Factors Narrating Hibbett’s Growth Story

Hibbett has been benefiting from robust performance on the e-commerce front and expansion of its loyalty program. It is leveraging its omni-channel capabilities, such as home delivery, buy online and pick-up in store, reserve online and pick-up in store, buy online ship to store and same-day delivery facilities, along with mobile app services to fulfill online orders and serve customers. The company witnessed a strong online show amid the coronavirus pandemic, which contributed to top-line growth in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Notably, online sales advanced 50.7% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. The growth is attributed to customers’ increased adoption of the online mode of shopping.



This resulted in new customer acquisitions, which along with a shift in the timing of the back-to-school season and a solid performance in apparel, accessories and footwear led to comparable store sales growth of 21.2% in the fiscal third quarter. Further, healthy demand in stores and website contributed to third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Going ahead, management expects the top-line momentum to continue for the rest of fiscal 2021.



Keeping in these lines, the company issued favorable GAAP guidance for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. It expects comps growth in high-single to low-double digits. Apart from these, the bottom line is projected to be $1-$1.1 per share, whose midpoint of $1.05 indicatesa sharp improvement from 51 cents reported in the last-year quarter. Also, gross margin is anticipated to expand nearly 380-400 basis points. It doesn’t foresee any material difference between GAAP and non-GAAP figures.

Bottom Line

All said, we believe that a solid top line, driven by strength in core categories, along with a robust e-commerce business will help the company keep its stellar show on. In fact, a VGM Score of A and a long-term earnings growth rate of 17% reflects its inherent strength.

3 More Stocks to Watch in the Retail Space

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.6%.



The TJX Companies TJX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.5%.



Target Corporation TGT has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 8.5%.

