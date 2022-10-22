Here's Why Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Heritage-Crystal Clean's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2022 Heritage-Crystal Clean had debt of US$99.3m, up from none in one year. However, it does have US$25.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$73.6m.

A Look At Heritage-Crystal Clean's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Heritage-Crystal Clean had liabilities of US$227.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$129.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$25.7m and US$118.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$212.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Heritage-Crystal Clean has a market capitalization of US$653.8m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.55. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 66.0 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Heritage-Crystal Clean grew its EBIT by 55% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Heritage-Crystal Clean can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Heritage-Crystal Clean produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Heritage-Crystal Clean's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Zooming out, Heritage-Crystal Clean seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Heritage-Crystal Clean (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

