Here's Why Hercules Capital (HTGC) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC) closed at $17.06, marking a -3.67% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 8.38% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.48, marking a 5.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $132.41 million, indicating a 5.72% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $518.05 million, which would represent changes of -4% and +4.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hercules Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Hercules Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.25. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.88 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)

