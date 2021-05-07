Here's Why Henry Schein, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Might See A Pay Rise Soon

Shareholders will probably not be disappointed by the robust results at Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) recently and they will be keeping this in mind as they go into the AGM on 13 May 2021. The focus will probably be on the future strategic initiatives that the board and management will put in place to improve the business rather than executive remuneration when they cast their votes on company resolutions. We have prepared some analysis below and we show why we think CEO compensation looks decent with even the possibility for a raise.

Comparing Henry Schein, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Henry Schein, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$11b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$7.8m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 46% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$751k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$14m. That is to say, Stanley Bergman is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, Stanley Bergman directly owns US$52m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$751k US$1.5m 10% Other US$7.0m US$13m 90% Total Compensation US$7.8m US$14m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Henry Schein allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Henry Schein, Inc.'s Growth

Henry Schein, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 8.3% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 5.6% over the last year.

We would argue that the improvement in revenue is good, but isn't particularly impressive, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Henry Schein, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Henry Schein, Inc. for providing a total return of 40% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

While the company seems to be headed in the right direction performance-wise, there's always room for improvement. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 2 warning signs for Henry Schein that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

