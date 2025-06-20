Here's Why HCI Group (HCI) Fell More Than Broader Market

HCI Group (HCI) closed at $146.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 8.77% lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.47, reflecting a 6.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $218.5 million, up 5.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.54 per share and revenue of $887.81 million, which would represent changes of +109.72% and +18.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. HCI Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, HCI Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.52, so one might conclude that HCI Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

