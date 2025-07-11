Here's Why Hasbro (HAS) Fell More Than Broader Market

Hasbro (HAS) closed at $75.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.24% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had gained 10.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 37.7% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $872.3 million, indicating a 12.36% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $4.19 billion, which would represent changes of +5.24% and +1.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Hasbro presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hasbro is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.28. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.69.

We can additionally observe that HAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

