Here's Why Hasbro (HAS) Fell More Than Broader Market

Hasbro (HAS) closed the latest trading day at $52.49, indicating a -1.61% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Shares of the toy maker have depreciated by 11.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2025. On that day, Hasbro is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.67%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $769.7 million, indicating a 1.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $4.15 billion, indicating changes of +3.74% and +0.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% lower. Hasbro presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.95, which means Hasbro is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 204, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

