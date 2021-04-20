Here's Why Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Harley-Davidson Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Harley-Davidson had debt of US$8.99b, up from US$8.15b in one year. On the flip side, it has US$666.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$8.32b.

How Healthy Is Harley-Davidson's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HOG Debt to Equity History April 20th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Harley-Davidson had liabilities of US$3.98b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.31b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$666.2m and US$143.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$9.48b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$6.79b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Harley-Davidson has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 25.7 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 5.9 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Importantly, Harley-Davidson's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 78% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Harley-Davidson can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Harley-Davidson actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

To be frank both Harley-Davidson's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Overall, it seems to us that Harley-Davidson's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Harley-Davidson is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

