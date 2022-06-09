Here's Why Hanesbrands (HBI) drops More Than 25% in 3 Months

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is grappling with supply chain logistic headwinds. Cost inflation is putting pressure on the consumer goods company’s margin performance. Apart from these, unfavorable foreign currency rates are hurting Hanesbrands. That being said, focus on the Full Potential plan is a tailwind.



Let’s delve deeper.



Factors Hurting Hanesbrands’ Performance

The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is grappling with higher inflation, which affected gross margin performance during the first quarter of 2022. During the quarter, adjusted gross profit came in at $585 million, down from $605 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 37.1%, down almost 305 basis points (bps) due to the expected impact of increased inflation and more-than-planned strategic investment in expedited freight to support new retail space gains and product innovation. Adjusted operating margin of 11.1% contracted nearly 280 bps, thanks to inflation and expedited freight costs.



In its last earnings call, Hanesbrands highlighted that it has been operating amid a tough global environment for the past three months. The company is grappling with COVID-induced supply chain logistic headwinds. The war in Eastern Europe and inflation, exerting pressure on cost and consumer budgets, are headwinds. In the past three months, management saw escalated challenges in the operating environment globally, resulting in an incremental $65 million of net cost headwinds compared with the previous outlook.



Owing to its international presence, Hanesbrands is exposed to unfavorable currency fluctuations. The weakening of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar might require the company to either raise prices or contract profit margins in locations outside the country. The unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate was a 200 bps drag on the company’s sales growth during the first quarter of 2022. For the second quarter of 2022, net sales from continuing operations will likely include an adverse impact of $40 million from currency movements. For 2022, net sales from continuing operations are anticipated to reflect a currency headwind of $125 million. Certainly, the volatility in exchange rates is a concern.

Wrapping Up

Hanesbrands is progressing well with its Full Potential plan, which was unveiled in May 2021. The plan includes growing the global Champion brand, reigniting innerwear growth, driving consumer-centricity and focusing on the portfolio. Strength in the company’s Activewear and Innerwear categories are also aiding growth.



That being said, let’s see if these upsides can help the company counter the aforementioned hurdles. HBI’s shares have plunged 25.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 7.4%.

