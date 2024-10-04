Here's Why Hamilton Insurance (HG) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed the most recent trading day at $18.75, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had lost 3.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 80.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $519.32 million, up 31.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.21 per share and a revenue of $2.33 billion, demonstrating changes of +72.54% and +48.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Hamilton Insurance possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.39.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

