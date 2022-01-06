Here's Why Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding had US$116.1m of debt, an increase on US$71.6m, over one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Liabilities

NYSE:HBB Debt to Equity History January 6th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding had liabilities of US$160.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$134.4m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.46m in cash and US$120.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$172.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$200.0m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.4 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 15.5 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. It is well worth noting that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 49% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding created free cash flow amounting to 7.3% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

Both Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its EBIT growth rate gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. Having said that, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

