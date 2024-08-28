Here's Why Halliburton (HAL) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Halliburton (HAL) ending at $31, denoting a -1.96% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had lost 7.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Halliburton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.76, signifying a 3.8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.84 billion, showing a 0.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.14 per share and a revenue of $23.46 billion, signifying shifts of +0.32% and +1.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Halliburton is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Halliburton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.93.

One should further note that HAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

