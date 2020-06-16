Here's Why Groupon Shares Are Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) climbed today after the Commerce Department released new data showing that U.S. retail sales popped in May. Groupon's stock rose as much as 14.1% in the morning, and as of 12:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it was up 10.7%.

So what

Investors have been looking for any sign that the economy could be getting back on track, and today's retail numbers gave them a glimmer of hope. U.S. retail sales jumped 17.7% in May after falling 14.7% in April.



The jump comes as more states have eased lockdown restrictions and are slowly allowing more businesses to reopen. It's worth mentioning, though, that retail sales spiked on a sequential basis; May's retail sales were still down 6.1% from a year ago.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors may also be optimistic about Groupon and other stocks today after a report showing that an inexpensive steroid drug was shown to help reduce deaths in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The broader market was gaining ground today, with the S&P 500 rising 1.8% as of 12:16 p.m. EDT.

Now what

Groupon investors have experienced some wild share-price swings lately. The most recent came just six days ago when the stock fell by more than 12% after the online provider of shopping deals and coupons announced a reverse stock split. Despite today's jump, Groupon's stock is still reeling from the pandemic and is down 62% over the past 12 months, compared with the S&P 500's 8% gain.

10 stocks we like better than Groupon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Groupon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.