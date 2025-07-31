Here's Why Groupon (GRPN) Fell More Than Broader Market

Groupon (GRPN) ended the recent trading session at $30.87, demonstrating a -2.7% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.74%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%.

The online daily deal service's shares have seen a decrease of 9.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Groupon in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $122.86 million, indicating a 1.41% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.3 per share and revenue of $500.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +119.87% and +1.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Groupon currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Groupon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 104.57. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.16 of its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GRPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

