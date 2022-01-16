Here's Why Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Grocery Outlet Holding Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Grocery Outlet Holding had US$450.9m in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$156.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$294.9m.

NasdaqGS:GO Debt to Equity History January 16th 2022

How Healthy Is Grocery Outlet Holding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Grocery Outlet Holding had liabilities of US$228.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.40b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$156.0m as well as receivables valued at US$9.62m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.46b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Grocery Outlet Holding is worth US$2.54b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Grocery Outlet Holding's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.7 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.4 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Grocery Outlet Holding grew its EBIT by 4.4% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Grocery Outlet Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Grocery Outlet Holding's free cash flow amounted to 49% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Grocery Outlet Holding is not finding it easy, given its level of total liabilities, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. There's no doubt that it has an adequate capacity to cover its interest expense with its EBIT. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Grocery Outlet Holding's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Grocery Outlet Holding insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

