Here's Why Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Greenbrier Companies (GBX) ending at $51.22, denoting a -1.69% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had lost 0.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Greenbrier Companies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.76, indicating a 23.23% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $895.3 million, down 20.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greenbrier Companies is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Greenbrier Companies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.4.

Also, we should mention that GBX has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GBX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

