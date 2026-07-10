Here's Why Green Dot Stock Is an Excellent Pick for You Right Now

Green Dot Corporation GDOT, a financial technology and bank holding company, has delivered an impressive performance over the past three months and shows potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Therefore, if you have not yet taken advantage of the share price appreciation, should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes GDOT an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a decent run over the past three months. Shares of Green Dot have risen 13.2% compared with the 6.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: GDOT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, one earnings estimate for 2026 has moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has increased 12.8% during this period.

Positive Earnings Surprise: GDOT delivered an impressive earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the first quarter of 2026 by 27.3%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating 2.5% year-over-year growth. For 2026, the consensus estimate is pegged at $1.68 per share, implying 19.2% year-over-year growth.

Growth Factors: Green Dot offers a comprehensive suite of products and services across multiple business lines, delivering them directly to consumers through a vast, branchless distribution network. This system includes physical retail and financial centers, GDOT direct-to-consumer online and mail platforms, corporate partnerships, tax preparation firms and iOS/Android mobile apps. This infrastructure boosts both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

GDOT maintains its growth trajectory by scaling the user base through the issuance of proprietary in-store prepaid cards and co-branded solutions like the Walmart MoneyCard. The company leverages its technological expertise and FDIC-insured banking license to provide “Banking as a Service” (BaaS) to its clients. This fintech mechanism allows GDOT to power white-label financial products for global giants like Walmart, Uber and Apple, enabling it to tap the massive existing user bases of these corporations.

Strategic partnerships with leading tech and consumer companies have been vital to GDOT's continued growth. These partnerships help the company to design and develop fintech banking solutions through its BaaS platform. The long-standing relationship with Walmart is a key driver of its operating revenues. The company’s operating revenues derived from products and services offered through Walmart represented 17%, 10% and 7% of total operating revenues for 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Green Dot Corporation Revenue (TTM)

Green Dot Corporation revenue-ttm | Green Dot Corporation Quote

GDOT possesses a strong balance sheet with low debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.6 billion against $500 million of current debt. Maintaining three times as much cash as its current debt allows the company to invest in growth initiatives and shareholder distributions.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the industry are RB Global, Inc. RBA and Corpay, Inc. CPAY.

RB Global carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.4%. RBA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.

Corpay also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. CPAY's earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, matching once, with an average surprise of 2%.

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Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.