Here's Why Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Green Brick Partners' Improving Profits

In the last three years Green Brick Partners' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Green Brick Partners' EPS shot from US$2.81 to US$5.94, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 111% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Green Brick Partners shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 19%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Green Brick Partners' future profits.

Are Green Brick Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's worth noting that there was some insider selling of Green Brick Partners shares last year, worth US$304k. This falls short of the share acquisition by Independent Director Harry Brandler, who has acquired US$499k worth of shares, at an average price of US$19.97. Overall, that is something good to take away.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Green Brick Partners bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Holding US$58m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Green Brick Partners Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Green Brick Partners' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Green Brick Partners belongs near the top of your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Green Brick Partners that you need to take into consideration.

The good news is that Green Brick Partners is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

