Here's Why Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had US$323.7m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$216.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$107.2m.

How Healthy Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:GLDD Debt to Equity History April 19th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had liabilities of US$176.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$435.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$216.5m and US$71.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$323.8m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a market capitalization of US$976.3m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.73 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 4.1 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. One way Great Lakes Dredge & Dock could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 14%, as it did over the last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Great Lakes Dredge & Dock can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its interest cover. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

