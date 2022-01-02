Here's Why Graham (NYSE:GHM) Can Afford Some Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Graham's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Graham had debt of US$23.5m, up from none in one year. On the flip side, it has US$16.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$7.04m.

How Strong Is Graham's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GHM Debt to Equity History January 2nd 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Graham had liabilities of US$58.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$31.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$16.5m and US$59.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$14.5m.

Of course, Graham has a market capitalization of US$132.3m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Graham can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Graham reported revenue of US$107m, which is a gain of 15%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Graham produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost US$3.2m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$11m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Graham , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

