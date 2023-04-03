Here's Why Graco (GGG) Shares Rise 19% in the Past Six Months

Graco Inc. GGG shares have gained 19% in the past six months driven by its pricing actions, solid backlog level, strong customer base and product investments.



Let’s look into other factors driving the company’s performance.

What’s Aiding GGG?

Graco’s Industrial segment is gaining from robust product categories such as finishing systems and sealant and adhesive equipment. Solid footing across multiple industries like general industry, aviation and solar also bode well for the segment. Sales growth of lubrication equipment, process pumps and semiconductor pumps, and heaters and fittings are supporting the Process segment. New product launches and channel expansion initiatives are also aiding the segment.



Investments in product innovation and capacity expansion should fuel Graco’s growth. In 2023, the company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $200 million, with $130 million for facility expansion projects at its Minnesota, South Dakota, Switzerland and Romania facilities. In 2022, GGG invented products like ES 500 Stencil rig, LineLazer ES 500 electric battery-powered airless striper, et al.



Graco’s measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are noteworthy. It paid out dividends of $142.1 million in 2022 and repurchased shares worth $233.4 million in the same period. Also, the quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 11.9% in December 2022.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Deere & Company DE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 20% in the past six months.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 45.9% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 4.8%. The stock has gained 36.6% in the past six months.

