Here's Why Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Fell More Than Broader Market

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $3.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 14.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $927.37 million, up 19.97% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion, indicating changes of +50% and +20.99%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.56% decrease. Grab Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.47 of its industry.

We can also see that GRAB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.