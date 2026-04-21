Here's Why Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Fell More Than Broader Market

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ended the recent trading session at $4.08, demonstrating a -3.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

The stock of company has risen by 15.66% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of Grab Holdings Limited will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 4, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $927.37 million, up 19.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.09 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +50% and +20.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% lower. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Grab Holdings Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.53 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.72.

Investors should also note that GRAB has a PEG ratio of 1 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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