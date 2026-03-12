Here's Why Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Fell More Than Broader Market

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) closed at $3.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.6% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.03, reflecting a 200% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $927.37 million, indicating a 19.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.09 per share and a revenue of $4.07 billion, representing changes of +50% and +20.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% higher within the past month. As of now, Grab Holdings Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Grab Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.32 for its industry.

We can also see that GRAB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GRAB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

