Here's Why Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed the latest trading day at $13.98, indicating a -1.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.63%.

Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a loss of 3.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 1.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $113.62 million, up 19.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $447.16 million, which would represent changes of -2.68% and +25.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Goldman Sachs BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.26 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

